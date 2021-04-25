site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Still out Sunday
Paschall (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Paschall will continue to be sidelined due to a left hip strain that has plagued him since early April.
