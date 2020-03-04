Warriors' Eric Paschall: Strong effort off bench
Paschall posted 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-100 win at Denver.
Paschall has mostly played off the bench during the last few months and has been productive in a reserve role, but he seems to have taken a leap forward of late after topping the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings. Expect the rookie out of Villanova to remain as a vital scoring threat for the Warriors regardless of his role moving forward.
