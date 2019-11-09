Warriors' Eric Paschall: Struggles in loss to Minnesota
Paschall had 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), one rebound and one assist during Golden State's 125-119 loss at Minnesota on Friday.
The second-year pick struggled from the field in this one, and his six trips to the charity stripe saved what would have been an atrocious scoring output for him given his past performances. Paschall's scoring numbers reduced considerably with the return of D'Angelo Russell to the starting lineup, but he still scored in double digits for the fourth straight game. The rookie is averaging 22.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in five starts this season, and should remain on that role Saturday on the road against the Thunder.
