Warriors' Eric Paschall: Suffers hip contusion
Paschall suffered another hip contusion in Wednesday's win over the Rockets, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Paschall was limited to just six minutes of run in the Warriors' Christmas Day win, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and two assists. It was the rookie forward's third injury in the past two weeks, following another hip contusion as well as the knee injury that caused him to be questionable heading into Wednesday's game. Fortunately, coach Steve Kerr stated that it didn't appear to be too significant of an issue, though he also added that Paschall's had a rough couple of weeks. Until the team provides a more detailed injury timeline, Paschall can be considered day-to-day going into Friday's tilt with Phoenix.
