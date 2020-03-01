Warriors' Eric Paschall: Takes on heightened offensive role
Paschall put up a game-high 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with four assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 115-99 win over the Suns.
The Warriors were down to just eight active players Saturday, thrusting Paschall into an elevated role off the bench. He finished second only to Andrew Wiggins in shot attempts, with Paschall's efficient shooting from the field aiding him to a second straight 20-point performance. With as many as five players at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Wizards, Paschall could be in store for another high-usage outing in the second half of the back-to-back set.
