Paschall (knee) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, and how he fares in pregame warmups will determine his status, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While Paschall's status hasn't changed, he did make it through shootaround earlier in the day, and the team is reportedly optimistic that the Villanova product will be cleared to return Monday evening, per Slater. Look for an update from the Warriors closer to tip.