Paschall (hip) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Paschall is trending towards playing Wednesday after originally being listed as questionable with a sore left hip. Through five games this month, the rookie is averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.

