Paschall produced 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and five steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Paschall was superb, amassing a career high in steals while contributing across multiple categories. He has been fairly quiet over the last month or so after bursting onto the scene early in the campaign, but performances like this may force coach Steve Kerr to consider giving Paschall more consistent burn going forward.