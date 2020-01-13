Warriors' Eric Paschall: Well-rounded line versus Memphis
Paschall produced 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and five steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Paschall was superb, amassing a career high in steals while contributing across multiple categories. He has been fairly quiet over the last month or so after bursting onto the scene early in the campaign, but performances like this may force coach Steve Kerr to consider giving Paschall more consistent burn going forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...