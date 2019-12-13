Warriors' Eric Paschall: Will miss Friday's contest
Paschall (hip) will not participate in Friday's game against the Jazz, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After tweaking his hip on Monday against the Grizzlies, Paschall played through the injury on Wednesday against the Knicks. The Rookie of the Year candidate looked uncomfortable playing through the injury, so his downgrade from doubtful to out does not come as much of a surprise. While Steve Kerr noted that he is not concerned about the injury long term, look for Marquese Chriss and Omari Spellman to see significant increases in play time, as Draymond Green (rest) will also not play Friday.
