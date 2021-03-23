Paschall (COVID-19 protocols) will play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
After he was listed as probable earlier in the day, Paschall got the official nod to return from a three-game absence while in the league's health and safety protocols. Paschall will figure to be in line for his usual workload of around 17.4 minutes per game.
