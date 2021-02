Paschall (knee) is unavailable Saturday at Dallas, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 24-year-old is making progress in his recovery but will be sidelined for the second straight game with swelling in his right knee. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green will likely continue to see extensive minutes at center in Golden State small lineup with Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Wiseman (wrist) also sidelined.