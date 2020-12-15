Paschall (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable for Tuesday's contest with right knee soreness but won't end up taking the court. Paschall could return to action for Thursday's preseason finale at Sacramento.
