Warriors' Eric Paschall: Won't play vs. Phoenix
Paschall (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Paschall was initially deemed questionable due to a bruised hip, but the team has since ruled him out. With Paschall unavailable, look for Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman and Marquese Chriss to pick up extra minutes off the bench.
