Warriors' Gary Payton: Adds eight points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton dropped eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist over 16 minutes in Friday's 106-103 preseason loss to the Clippers.
Payton was brought back to Golden State after having an impactful 2024-25 regular season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks over 14.9 minutes in 62 games. However, it appears he will have to fight for minutes behind the likes of Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.
