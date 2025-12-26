Payton registered six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Payton led the Warriors' bench in assists while surpassing his season averages of 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his 29th appearance of the campaign. Payton is currently relegated to a second-unit role behind Stephen Curry and Moses Moody, so his production may continue to come from a few all-around stats with low playing time.