Gary Payton logged 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Rockets.

The veteran guard had - as always - active hands on the defensive end. He didn't just contribute defensively though, as Payton also poured in 16 points and grabbed three offensive boards to go with his pair of defensive rebounds. Fantasy managers shouldn't get too used to seeing any consistent scoring output from Payton going forward though, as the outing marked his third-highest points total of the season.