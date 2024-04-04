site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-gary-payton-available-to-play-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Warriors' Gary Payton: Available to play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Payton (ankle) will play Thursday against the Rockets.
Payton will shed his probable tag and will suit up Thursday evening. The veteran defender has averaged 14.6 minutes per contest over his last 10 outings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read