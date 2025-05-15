Payton provided one steal in six minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Payton was used sparingly in the postseason, playing an average of 16.4 minutes across 11 games. The regular season was a similar story, as Payton made 62 appearances with averages of 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 three-pointers on 57.4 percent shooting in 15.0 minutes per contest. The 32-year-old veteran is likely to have a decent market once he hits free agency this offseason for his perimeter defense.