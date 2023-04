Payton (illness) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Kings, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Payton has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in Game 4 after an aliment kept him sidelined for Game 3. Through the first two matchups of the opening-round series, the defensive-minded guard averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.