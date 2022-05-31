Payton (elbow) is trending toward being listed as a game-time call for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payton hasn't played since suffering an elbow injury during Game 2 of the Warriors' second-round series against Memphis, but he's made significant progress in recent days and continues to trend in the right direction. The defensive-minded guard's status could be determined by whether he's able to log full practices Tuesday and/or Wednesday. Charania also notes the possibility of the Warriors holding Payton out of Game 1 in order to give him two more rest days before Game 2 on Sunday night. Either way, it looks as though we'll see Payton back in action at some point early in the series.