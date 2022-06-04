Payton (elbow) could see playing time in Sunday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. The guard was cleared for Game 1 but didn't see the floor.

Coach Steve Kerr intimated that Payton was only going to play in "special circumstances" during Game 1, as his elbow needed a little more time to heal. If the defensive specialist sees action in Game 2, it could come at the expense of minutes for Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala and possibly Kevon Looney or Otto Porter.