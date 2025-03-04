Payton sustained a nasal laceration during Monday's 119-101 win over the Hornets, though he said after the game that he hopes to suit up in Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton finished the game with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 10 minutes before exiting to the locker room in the third quarter. The veteran swingman stayed on the floor for an extended period following the head-to-head collision, though his post-game comments suggest that he can be considered day-to-day moving forward.