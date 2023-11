Payton (foot) has no structural damage in his left foot following an MRI on Saturday. He is questionable to play Monday against Houston.

Payton is dealing with a left foot sprain, which will force him to miss Saturday's game against Oklahoma City. Brandin Podziemski has been a revelation for Golden State and should continue seeing additional usage. Golden State will be porous defensively as Payton misses time while Draymond Green is suspended.