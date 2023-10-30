Payton totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 19 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 victory over the Rockets.

This wasn't Payton's largest workload, but it was his best game by far. His usage is usually pretty low on the offensive end, so this will likely end up being an outlier performance. The production in steals we're seeing is something he's excelled at for years.