Payton (elbow) is expected to return during the NBA Finals and could be ready for Game 1, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payton suffered a broken elbow during a nasty fall during Game 3 of the Round 2 series against the Grizzlies. Even if he isn't quite ready for Game 1 of the Finals, the Warriors appear confident that he'll return at some point. During Payton's six playoff appearances, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 18.0 minutes, and the athletic guard was a huge part of Golden State's defensive attack. His return could mean fewer minutes for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.