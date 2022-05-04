Payton has been diagnosed with a fractured left elbow, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. An MRI on Wednesday will help determine how long he will be out.

This is a tough blow for the Warriors, as Payton was starting to see an uptick in minutes and appeared locked in as a starter for the remainder of the postseason. Prior to Tuesday's first-quarter exit, he had recorded at least one steal in five straight games -- three of which included at least one block. More information on his recovery time will be revealed when he gets an MRI, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him ruled out for the rest of the playoffs. For the duration of his absence, more minutes could be in store for Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter.