Payton (elbow) is available for Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Payton will play in Game 3 after chipping in seven points, three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's Game 2 win. With Andre Iguodala (knee) and Otto Porter (foot) also cleared for Game 3, the Warriors will have all of their reserves available as they look to take a 2-1 series lead in Boston on Wednesday.
