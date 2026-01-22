Warriors' Gary Payton: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Payton is available off the bench to play through right foot soreness. Payton has averaged 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.4 minutes over 10 games this month.
