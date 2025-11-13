Payton logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 win over the Spurs.

Payton has yet to play for more than 15 minutes in a game this season, but has done well rebounding the ball, recording his third game with at least six boards. Since he is buried in the depth chart behind Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard, Payton is not likely to receive consistent playing time.