Payton went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Payton was going up for a fast-break layup when he was hit in the head by Dillon Brooks mid-air, resulting in the Warriors' guard crashing to the ground and injuring his arm while trying to break his fall. He appeared to be in significant pain, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the remainder of the game. He is undergoing an X-ray as well.