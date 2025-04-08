Now Playing

Payton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to right knee discomfort.

Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Payton. If the veteran guard is unable to give it a go, Gui Santos, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody could potentially pick up a handful of minutes.

