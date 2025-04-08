Payton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to right knee discomfort.
Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Payton. If the veteran guard is unable to give it a go, Gui Santos, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody could potentially pick up a handful of minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Another solid showing off bench•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Gets light minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Will face Denver on Friday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Progressing in recovery•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Suffers torn ligament in thumb•