Payton is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to illness, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Payton appears to have picked up a sickness during the All-Star Break and is at risk of missing Thursday's contest. If he can't go, expect Lester Quinones and Moses Moody to pick up some extra minutes.
