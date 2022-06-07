Payton (elbow) is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Wednesday.

Payton was technically available for Game 1 but didn't see the floor as coach Steve Kerr opted to roll with Andre Iguodala (knee) and Otto Porter (foot) for longer stretches off the bench. However, the defensive-minded guard cracked the rotation in Game 2 and totaled seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.