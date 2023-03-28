Payton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to right Achilles soreness.

Payton, who returned to action Sunday following a month-and-a-half-long absence due to an abdomen injury, now finds himself on the injury report with Achilles soreness. The severity the issue remains unclear, but a late addition to the injury report is never a good sign. If he's ruled out, more minutes will be available for Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and Donte DiVincenzo.