Payton (elbow) is expected to return to the rotation for Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Payton was technically available for Game 1 but did not see the floor as coach Steve Kerr opted to roll with Andre Iguodala (knee) and Otto Porter for longer stretches off the bench. It remains unclear just how close to 100 percent Payton may be, but with Iguodala sidelined for Game 2, Kerr told the media pregame that he "anticipates" having Payton back in the rotation.
