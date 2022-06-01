Payton (elbow) is questionable for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton continues to trend in the right direction with Game 1 approaching, as he was able to go through full practices both Tuesday and Wednesday. The latter session included full-contact scrimmages, so barring a setback with his left elbow injury, Payton should have a good chance to return to action for the first time since Game 2 against Memphis.