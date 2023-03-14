The Warriors announced Monday that Payton (abdomen) is making good progress in his recovery and has started on-court activities. He's expected to ramp up his on-court workouts in the next few days.

Payton is still recovering from a right adductor injury and hasn't seen any live action since joining Golden State on Feb. 12. He's set for another evaluation in 10 days, and if his workouts continue to go as planned, it's certainly possible that he could make his team debut later on in March.