Payton recorded one point (1-2 FT) and one steal over 11 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Clippers.

Payton continues to see limited playing time for the Warriors, as he has exceeded 20 minutes just once in his past seven games. The reduced role is both a reason for and a product of the point guard's near-invisibility on offense, as Payton has tallied a meager one point over his past four games combined. He was a hot fantasy pickup at one point early this season, but those days are long gone.