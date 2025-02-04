Payton is coming off the bench in Monday's game against the Magic, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Draymond Green (calf) is back in Golden State's lineup Monday, pushing Payton back to the bench after the latter started six of his last seven games for the Warriors. Through 27 outings from the second unit this year, Payton has averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 12.8 minutes, so he'll have far less fantasy appeal against Orlando.