Payton (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.

Payton is set to return to game action after missing the club's final matchup before the All-Star break due to a right peroneal contusion. Over his last five outings, the veteran swingman has averaged 6.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 11.4 minutes per contest off the bench.

