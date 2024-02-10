Payton (hamstring) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Suns.

Payton has been sidelined since Jan. 2 because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, but he returned to practice on Tuesday and is officially cleared to play. Across 16 appearances this season, Payton averaged 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 16.3 minutes.