Payton (hamstring) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Suns.
Payton has been sidelined since Jan. 2 because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, but he returned to practice on Tuesday and is officially cleared to play. Across 16 appearances this season, Payton averaged 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 16.3 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Return could be near•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Officially out at least three weeks•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Slated to miss several weeks•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Out for remainder of game•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Takes on light role in return•