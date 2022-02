Payton (leg) is now considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Payton is feeling some discomfort in his injured shin and has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup with Portland. If Payton can't go, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee could see increased run in the Warriors' backcourt.