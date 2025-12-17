site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Gary Payton: Off injury report
Payton (illness) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Payton will return from a one-game absence due to illness. With Pat Spencer (out), Payton could see a few extra minutes. Payton has played fewer than five minutes in three of his last four games.
