The Warriors announced Thursday that Payton has been diagnosed with a grade 2 strain in his left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Payton suffered his injury in Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks after missing the previous 13 contests with a calf injury. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski will likely continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Payton will look to return to action at the end of January at the earliest.