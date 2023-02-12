The Warriors officially acquired Payton (abdomen) on Sunday after finalizing their previously agreed-upon four-team trade with the Trail Blazers, Pistons and Hawks from Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Golden State had previously held up the trade after team doctors raised concerns about Payton's abdominal injury, an issue Portland reportedly didn't disclose during trade discussion prior to the deal being completed. After undergoing core-muscle surgery in the offseason, Payton missed 35 games and didn't debut for Portland until Jan. 2 before he allegedly took the pain-killing medication Toradol in order to numb the pain enough to play through the injury. Though Golden State ultimately signed off on the deal, Payton, who failed his initial physical exam Friday, is still expected to miss up to three months while recovering from the abdominal injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. While all the players involved in the four-team deal are now eligible to join their new squads, the NBA could still elect to punish Portland with a fine or a loss of draft picks if their investigation reveals that the medical staff failed to disclose relevant information pertaining to Payton. The 30-year-old guard can be viewed as out indefinitely until Golden State updates his status.