The Warriors will go through with the four-team swap that landed them Payton II, despite Payton II not passing his physical, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Portland reportedly did not disclose to the Warriors during trade discussions that GPII had been taking Toradol in order to numb the pain enough with his core injury to get on the floor, and he's now expected to miss a majority of the remainder of the regular season. The NBA is investigating what happened, and Portland could suffer some consequences for their failure to disclose that information, but ultimately, Golden State decided to accept the trade anyway and bring back a key piece from their 2022 championship team.