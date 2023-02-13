Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Monday that Payton (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in one month, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Myers' comments came less that a day after the Warriors agreed to finalize their acquisition of Payton to complete a four-team deal involving the Trail Blazers, Pistons and Hawks. The trade was agreed upon Thursday, but all players involved in the deal had been in limbo through the weekend after Payton failed his physical Friday due to a lingering abdominal injury that Portland allegedly didn't disclose during trade negotiations. While the Warriors ultimately signed off on the deal, they could still recoup some or all of the five future second-round draft picks to Portland in the deal while the NBA begins an inquiry into whether the Trail Blazers failed to disclose relevant medical information regarding Payton. Once the 30-year-old wing is reassessed in mid-March, the Warriors should have a better idea of whether he can play again before the end of the regular season. Even if Payton ultimately can't get cleared by the end of the regular season, Myers expressed optimism that Payton will be ready to go for the postseason.