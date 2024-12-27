The Warriors announced Friday that Payton has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Payton will be sidelined for his team's next three games and potentially longer after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 115-113 loss to the Lakers. He's been a fringe rotation player for Golden State so far this season, and his absence could open the door for the likes of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski to pick up a couple extra minutes apiece.