The Warriors announced Monday that Payton (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Payton has missed each of the Warriors' last seven games since sustaining a Grade 2 left hamstring strain Jan. 2, but he's making good progress in his recovery and has been cleared for individual workouts. Even so, Payton looks like he'll need another two weeks to get fully ramped up, meaning he may not be cleared for game action until shortly before the All-Star break in mid-February.