Payton won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Magic due to a left hamstring strain. He will end the contest with two points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

Payton injured his hamstring while defending an inbounds and fell awkwardly, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. The 30-year-old guard was in his second game back from a 13-game absence due to a calf injury. Payton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Denver.